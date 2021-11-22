Around the NFL

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski active vs. Giants on Monday night

Published: Nov 22, 2021 at 06:46 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿'s back in the fold for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

For just the second time in seven games and the first time since Week 8, Gronkowski is active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Gronk was questionable coming into Monday due to a back injury.

The five-time Pro Bowl tight end missed Week 10 due to a back injury sustained in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers' loss to the Saints marked Gronk's return after four weeks missed due to ribs injuries.

Will Gronkowski be healthy enough to make an impact on Monday night? That will be the question at hand as the future Hall of Famer returns to the field amid an injury-plagued second season with the Bucs.

For the full list of Monday night inactives, see here.

Related Content

news

QB Andy Dalton expected to start for Bears on Thanksgiving vs. Lions

With rookie Justin Fields dealing with bruised ribs, the Chicago Bears will start veteran Andy Dalton in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Week 11 Monday night inactives: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley active against Buccaneers 

Saquon Barkley will make his return under the Monday night lights, as he's active for the New York Giants against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Taysom Hill, Saints agree to four-year, $40M extension

Taysom Hill and the Saints agreed to a contract extension for four years, $40 million with $22.5 million guaranteed for injury and $20 fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins out for season with torn ACL; Aaron Rodgers won't miss Rams game

The sting of the Packers' Week 11 loss to Minnesota didn't get any easier to bear with Monday's news. Standout guard ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿ suffered a torn ACL. Also, OT David Bakhtiari isn't ready to return while QB Aaron Rodgers is nursing a nagging toe injury.
news

Baker Mayfield, frustrated Browns not savoring Week 11 win over Lions: 'I played like (expletive)'

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ had a dreadful, no good, very ugly Sunday, and yet, the Browns still beats the Lions. Neither he nor his team were pleased with how they did it.
news

Matt Nagy: Bears still 'gathering the facts' with Justin Fields' rib injury

The Bears continue to evaluate ﻿Justin Fields﻿' rib injury after the rookie left Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Coach Matt Nagy said the club is "still gathering the facts" and couldn't provide a further update on Fields' status for Thursday's game in Detroit.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Nov. 22

A.J. Brown's latest ailment and resulting examination has produced a positive initial return. X-rays on the Titans WR's chest injury suffered Sunday came back negative, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton reaches agreement on four-year, $60.8M extension

﻿Courtland Sutton﻿'s pay day has arrived. The Broncos reached an agreement with their leading receiver on a four-year, $60.8 million extension with $34.9 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Patrick Mahomes on Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'He's a special player'

On a dreary day for the Dallas Cowboys in Kansas City, there was one ray of light that stood out: rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.
news

Steelers DL Cam Heyward not facing suspension following apparent punch of Justin Herbert

Following a hustle effort to tackle ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ late in the Steelers' 41-37 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿ appeared to punch the quarterback. Heyward was penalized for the action, but won't be suspended
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW