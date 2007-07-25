Buccaneers sign third-round pick, make 3 other moves

Published: Jul 25, 2007 at 08:13 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -Third-round draft pick Quincy Black signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday, leaving the Buccaneers with three unsigned rookies going into training camp.

The club also claimed interior offensive lineman Enoka Lucas off waivers from the Houston Texans and released quarterback Zac Taylor and guard Anthony Wollschlager.

Black, a linebacker from New Mexico, was the 68th overall selection in this year's draft. The signing left first-round defensive end Gaines Adams, second-round offensive lineman Arron Sears and second-round safety Sabby Piscitelli as Tampa Bay's only unsigned rookies.

The team reports to training camp on Thursday at Lake Buena Vista. The first practice is Friday.

