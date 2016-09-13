Buccaneers sign running back Jacquizz Rodgers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast one of the top running back duos league-wide in Doug Martin and Charles Sims. On Tuesday, they added some depth.
The team signed former Falcons passing-down back Jacquizz Rodgers, the team announced. The Buccaneers also added tight end Alan Cross and linebacker Cameron Lynch to the practice squad.
This one boils down to connections. Rodgers, 26, played under Bucs coach Dirk Koetter in Atlanta, where he piled up 1,116 yards rushing at 3.7 yards per carry from 2011 to 2014. During that span, he also caught 155 passes for 1,104 yards, doing most of that work as a change-of-pace man on third down.
Rodgers spent last season with the Bears and doesn't loom as a player set for much of a workload in Tampa. He could see snaps as a return man, but the Bucs have their workload set with Martin and Sims leading the way.
Other notable transactions we're tracking today:
- NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Redskins are re-signing veteran defensive lineman Cullen Jenkins.
- With Russell Wilson battling an ankle injury this week, the Seahawks are adding quarterback Jake Heaps to their practice squad, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- The Dolphins' defensive line took a hit Tuesday as Garafolo reports that defensive tackle Earl Mitchell is headed to IR with a calf injury. Garafolo adds that Mitchell is a candidate to be designated to return, meaning he would only miss eight weeks.