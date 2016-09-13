Around the NFL

Buccaneers sign running back Jacquizz Rodgers

Published: Sep 13, 2016 at 04:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast one of the top running back duos league-wide in Doug Martin and Charles Sims. On Tuesday, they added some depth.

The team signed former Falcons passing-down back Jacquizz Rodgers, the team announced. The Buccaneers also added tight end Alan Cross and linebacker Cameron Lynch to the practice squad.

This one boils down to connections. Rodgers, 26, played under Bucs coach Dirk Koetter in Atlanta, where he piled up 1,116 yards rushing at 3.7 yards per carry from 2011 to 2014. During that span, he also caught 155 passes for 1,104 yards, doing most of that work as a change-of-pace man on third down.

Rodgers spent last season with the Bears and doesn't loom as a player set for much of a workload in Tampa. He could see snaps as a return man, but the Bucs have their workload set with Martin and Sims leading the way.

Other notable transactions we're tracking today:

  1. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Redskins are re-signing veteran defensive lineman Cullen Jenkins.
  1. With Russell Wilson battling an ankle injury this week, the Seahawks are adding quarterback Jake Heaps to their practice squad, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  1. The Dolphins' defensive line took a hit Tuesday as Garafolo reports that defensive tackle Earl Mitchell is headed to IR with a calf injury. Garafolo adds that Mitchell is a candidate to be designated to return, meaning he would only miss eight weeks.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders activate DE Chase Young to 53-man roster a year after knee injury

The Washington Commanders officially activated pass rusher Chase Young to the 53-man roster, head coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday.

news

Broncos waive veteran RB Melvin Gordon

The Broncos waived running back Melvin Gordon on Monday, one day after Denver's 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders. Gordon, 29, had been with the club since the 2020 season.

news

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts believed to have suffered torn MCL vs. Bears, placed on IR

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL in Sunday's win over the Bears following an MRI on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. The team later placed the tight end on IR.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson suffered torn ACL vs. Lions

Giants rookie Wan'Dale Robinson tore his ACL in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, marking another big loss for a depleted receiving corps in New York.

news

Lions upset Giants, extend NFC-best three-game winning streak: 'Starting to figure out a way to win'

The longest current winning streak in the NFC doesn't belong to the Eagles, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Seahawks or Vikings. No, that distinction is currently owned by the Detroit Lions.

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has Super Bowl in sights after blowout win over Vikings

Last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lamented being "frustrated" after the loss in Green Bay. On Sunday, he was back to thinking about contending for a Super Bowl.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott credits Buffalo community for win: 'That was for you'

After the Bills game, head coach Sean McDermott credited the Buffalo community for the team's win against the Browns in Detroit.

news

Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson on offensive woes vs. Patriots: 'This (expletive) is sorry'

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson shared his frustrations with the media after Sunday's Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots.

news

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy set to start vs. 49ers as Kyler Murray continues to deal with hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy is set to start Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. QB Kyler Murray is still dealing with a hamstring injury.

news

2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader includes three terrific matchups: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings.

news

Travis Kelce records 33rd 100-yard game, setting new record for TEs

Travis Kelce surpassed the 100-yard mark for the 33rd time in his career on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, breaking a tie with Rob Gronkowski for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE