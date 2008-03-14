Buccaneers sign former Patriot Wilson to one-year deal

After losing Asante Samuel and Randall Gay to free agency, the New England Patriots have lost another defensive back.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached agreement with defensive back Eugene Wilson on a one-year, $1.8 million contract that includes $500,000 guaranteed, NFL Network's Adam Schefter is reporting.
The deal also includes $400,000 in incentives that could bring the value to the deal to $2.2 million.
Wilson started six games for the Patriots in 2007, registering one interception, which was returned for a touchdown. Wilson recorded 10 interceptions over five seasons in New England.