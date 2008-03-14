 Skip to main content
Buccaneers sign former Patriot Wilson to one-year deal

Published: Mar 14, 2008 at 11:32 AM

After losing Asante Samuel and Randall Gay to free agency, the New England Patriots have lost another defensive back.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached agreement with defensive back Eugene Wilson on a one-year, $1.8 million contract that includes $500,000 guaranteed, NFL Network's Adam Schefter is reporting.

The deal also includes $400,000 in incentives that could bring the value to the deal to $2.2 million.

The Buccaneers plan to play Wilson at cornerback.

Shortly before he finalized the deal, the Bengals and Vikings jumped in to see if they could sign him, but Wilson had made his decision.

Wilson started six games for the Patriots in 2007, registering one interception, which was returned for a touchdown. Wilson recorded 10 interceptions over five seasons in New England.

