Buccaneers sign former draft pick Da'Quan Bowers

Former second-round pass rusher Da'Quan Bowers is receiving another chance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs announced Bowers' re-signing on Monday. The contract is for one year at the veteran's minimum, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Bowers managed just 1.5 sacks in 11 games last season after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Once viewed as a candidate to go No. 1 overall in 2011 NFL Draft, Bowers fell to the second round due to medical concerns involving his knee.
He went unsigned as a free agent this offseason after compiling just seven sacks in 50 career games with the Buccaneers.
Bowers, 25, will have to earn a roster spot with a strong showing in training camp and preseason.