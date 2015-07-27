Around the NFL

Buccaneers sign former draft pick Da'Quan Bowers

Published: Jul 27, 2015 at 10:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Former second-round pass rusher Da'Quan Bowers is receiving another chance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs announced Bowers' re-signing on Monday. The contract is for one year at the veteran's minimum, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

Bowers managed just 1.5 sacks in 11 games last season after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Once viewed as a candidate to go No. 1 overall in 2011 NFL Draft, Bowers fell to the second round due to medical concerns involving his knee.

He went unsigned as a free agent this offseason after compiling just seven sacks in 50 career games with the Buccaneers.

Bowers, 25, will have to earn a roster spot with a strong showing in training camp and preseason.

*The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses what coaches are on the hot seat heading into 2015. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community mourns loss of former Ravens, Colts DL Tony Siragusa

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media on Wednesday to mourn the loss of Tony Siragusa following the former Ravens defensive tackle's death.

news

Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl champion with Ravens and former sideline analyst, dies at 55

Tony Siragusa, the nose tackle who played 12 NFL seasons with Indianapolis and Baltimore from 1990-2001, died Wednesday at the age of 55.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 22

The Buccaneers are changing boots in 2022. Tampa Bay is releasing veteran punter Bradley Pinion, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Patriots announce return of red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022 season

One of the great throwback uniforms in NFL history is returning in 2022. The New England Patriots are reviving their red throwback uniforms, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Jaguars RB James Robinson 'not trying to rush' return from Achilles injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful James Robinson will be ready to participate at some point during training camp, but the running back won't rush a return from a Week 16 Achilles tear.

news

Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Jaylon Ferguson, a 2019 third-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, died at 26 years old, the team announced Wednesday morning.

news

Vikings' Dalvin Cook prides himself on being a 'bell-cow running back'

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook may be used more in the passing game this season as Minnesota's offense changes under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, but the three-time Pro Bowler still views himself as a bell-cow RB.

news

CeeDee Lamb on becoming Cowboys' No. 1 WR: It 'raised the standard'

news

Mike Tomlin dismisses idea of Steelers signing Antonio Brown: 'Y'all know that ain't happening'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently shut down any possibility of a reunion between former Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown and the team. "Y'all know that ain't happening," Tomlin said.

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2022 season

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday but is expected to be ready before the start of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Steelers sign ex-Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi to one-year deal

The Steelers are signing the former Bengals defensive tackle to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

NFL community reacts to Rob Gronkowski's second retirement

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL. The NFL community took to social media to acknowledge the 33-year-old's decorated career.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW