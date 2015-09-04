Around the NFL

Buccaneers send Da'Quan Bowers packing

Published: Sep 04, 2015 at 04:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Da'Quan Bowers experiment is over in Tampa Bay.

The defensive lineman was released by the Buccaneers on Friday after four underwhelming seasons with the team that chose him the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Bowers confirmed the move on Twitter:

Bowers was re-signed by Tampa Bay in July to a one-year deal, but failed to make an impact on coaches with just one sack over four preseason tilts. 

With a mere seven takedowns over 50 career appearances, Bowers was a steady presence on the injury report and absorbed a two-game suspension last season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

He's just 25, so it's possible another team comes sniffing around, but Bowers has shown too little on tape to be guaranteed another job.

