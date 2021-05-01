Buccaneers select Florida QB Kyle Trask at No. 64 overall

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers found a potential heir to Tom Brady's throne.

With the No. 64 overall pick in the 2021 draft, the Bucs selected Florida QB Kyle Trask.

With Ryan Griffin as the veteran presence behind Brady, Tampa is in an enviable position to groom a signal-caller for the next several seasons as TB12 continues to defy Father Time.

Going with the final pick of the second round, Trask is the first of the second-tier signal-callers to come off the board following the five first-rounders.

Trask started 22 games at Florida the past two years, including throwing for 4,283 yards while completing 68.9% of his passes with 43 touchdowns to just eight interceptions in 12 games in 2020.

A sturdy signal-caller at 6-foot-5, Trask owns a solid, if unspectacular, arm, great touch, accuracy, and excellent timing on his ball. An intelligent passer, he showed the ability to read and react to defenses and run an offense.

The knock on Trask is lack of mobility -- his feet can get a little wonky. He's purely a pocket passer.

The Florida man lands in an ideal situation. He'll earn a doctorate in Tampa. Trask gets to learn how to maneuver the pocket without needing elite athleticism from Brady. He'll play for a coach who literally wrote a book called "The Quarterback Whisperer" and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, a former starting NFL QB.

Much of a quarterback's success is about where he lands and his surroundings. Trask couldn't have asked for a better spot. He gets to lean behind the G.O.A.T. before potentially becoming a starter. At the very least, he could get a lengthy career as a backup. Brady's backups usually make money.