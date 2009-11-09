Buccaneers safety Piscitelli's home robbed during win over Pack

Published: Nov 09, 2009 at 04:34 AM

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally won their first game of the season, but safety Sabby Piscitelli still had a bad day.

Police say burglars broke into his house in Tampa on Sunday afternoon while he was playing the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium.

The house was ransacked and a TV was stolen. A lawn crew in the neighborhood saw the house's rear doors had been forced open and told a neighbor who called police. No arrests have been made.

The Bucs beat the Packers 38-28, ending the NFL's longest losing streak at 11 games. Piscitelli had three tackles.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

