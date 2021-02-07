Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead expected to play in Super Bowl LV with torn labrum

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead is expected to play through a fully torn labrum in Super Bowl LV, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The injury includes additional shoulder damage.
Whitehead was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but practiced fully on Friday.
In his third season, the Pitt product has 81 tackles and two interceptions. Whitehead had five tackles in the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay.
The Buccaneers are scheduled to play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at 6:30 p.m. ET.