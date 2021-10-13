Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. out Thursday night vs. Eagles

Rob Gronkowski will need at least one more week to get right.

Gronkowski has been ruled out of Tampa Bay's Week 6 game against Philadelphia due to an injury to his ribs suffered in Week 3. The team announced the decision on Gronkowski's status following Wednesday's practice ahead of the Buccaneers' Thursday night contest versus the Eagles.

Thursday will be the third game in a row missed by Gronkowski.

Linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) are also out after not practicing during the week.

Earlier in the week, coach Bruce Arians told reporters Gronkowski and Winfield might have a chance to play, but ultimately that did not come to fruition for the Buccaneers on a short week. Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) and center Ryan Jensen (hip) are questionable after fully participating Wednesday.

David was able to play in Sunday's win over Miami, but exited with the ankle injury that will keep him from participating Thursday.