Buccaneers restructure QB Tom Brady's contract to create $9M in cap space

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured Tom Brady's contract to clear cap space ahead of next week's draft.

The Bucs turned Brady's base salary into a signing bonus and added voidable years on the back end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source informed of the situation. The move created $9 million in cap space.

Before the move, the Bucs had less than $4 million in cap space. Reworking Brady's deal frees up space to eventually sign rookies and potentially add veterans after the draft -- someone like Ndamukong Suh, for example.

The accounting maneuver did nothing to change Brady's status as a free agent next season, where he could choose his next team if he decides to continue playing at the age of 46.

TB12 was slated to have a base salary of $8.9 million in 2022 and $3.3 million in bonuses with a $20.2 million cap figure before the restructure. Considering his worth to the franchise, Brady is comically underpaid on his current deal with Tampa Bay by seemingly any metric. The $10.3 million in cash spent on the QB in '22 is 19th among QBs, per Over The Cap. The $25 million per year average on his extension signed last year places Brady 15th among signal-callers.