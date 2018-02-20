Buccaneers release RB Doug Martin after six seasons

Martin's six years in Tampa were characterized by extreme highs and severe lows. The 5-foot-9 back burst onto the scene as a rookie, running for 1,454 yards on 319 carries with 11 rushing TDs. Martin then went into a two-year swoon, falling under the 500-yard mark and missing 15 games. The pint-sized back returned to form in 2015, galloping for 1,402 yards, second-most in the NFL, en route to an All-Pro bid.