Buccaneers release punters Bidwell and Johnson, CB Cox

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released punters Josh Bidwell and Dirk Johnson and backup cornerback Torrie Cox.
The moves Thursday came hours before the start of the NFL's free-agency period.
Bidwell spent six seasons with the Bucs after joining them as an unrestricted free agent in 2004.
Johnson appeared in 11 games last season, filling in for the injured Bidwell, who didn't play after undergoing season-ending hip surgery.
Cox was a sixth-round draft pick of the Bucs in 2003. He mostly played on special teams.
