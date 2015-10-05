Buccaneers release kicker Kyle Brindza

Another kicker has lost his job this season.
Brindza is coming off a poor outing against the Panthers on Sunday when the kicker missed two field goals and an extra-point attempt.
After being traded from the Lions for tight end Tim Wright, Brindza disappointed in his short stint in Tampa. He only made six of his 12 field goal attempts and six of eight extra-point tries.
Brindza, who did drill a 58-yard field goal in Week 3, beat out kickers Pat Murray and Connor Barth during the preseason for the starting gig.