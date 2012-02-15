Buccaneers release DT Albert Haynesworth

Published: Feb 15, 2012 at 10:34 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth has been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed him after injuries decimated their roster midway through last season.

General manager Mark Dominik announced the move Wednesday, saying he appreciated Haynesworth filling in for seven games after tackle Gerald McCoy was lost for the year with a torn right biceps.

While the Bucs limited the number of days he practiced to try to keep Haynesworth healthy for games, his production declined steadily over the final month of a 10-game losing streak that claimed the job of former coach Raheem Morris. Haynesworth's base salary for next season would have been more than $6 million, so his release didn't come as a surprise.

"I appreciate Albert playing for us after some key injuries this past season," general manager Mark Dominik said in a team statement. "He was very professional and we now wish him all the best as he moves forward."

The veteran of 10 NFL seasons was claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots on Nov. 8. He started six games for Tampa Bay, finishing with 25 tackles.

Haynesworth developed into one of the league's top defensive linemen during seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but has underperformed since signing a seven-year, $100 million deal with the Redskins in 2009. He was obtained by New England in a trade last year, but lasted just eight games with the eventual AFC champions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders CB Nate Hobbs guilty of Vegas traffic charge, not DUI

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced traffic charge stemming from his arrest early this month on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo hopeful 49ers fans make their presence felt at SoFi Stadium vs. Rams again

San Francisco 49ers fans made their presence felt in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium, and Jimmy Garoppolo hopes the same scene plays out this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams.
news

Championship Sunday mismatches: One potential advantage for Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers, Rams

Can Travis Kelce give the Chiefs a leg up over the Bengals in the AFC title game? Cynthia Frelund identifies one potential mismatch favoring each team heading into Championship Sunday.
news

Don't forget about Joe! Burrow's right there with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in AFC QB battle royal

In the wake of an all-time duel, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are being heralded as the future of football. But Gregg Rosenthal says another rising star is right there in the AFC quarterbacking battle royal.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW