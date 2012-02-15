Buccaneers release DT Albert Haynesworth

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth has been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed him after injuries decimated their roster midway through last season.
General manager Mark Dominik announced the move Wednesday, saying he appreciated Haynesworth filling in for seven games after tackle Gerald McCoy was lost for the year with a torn right biceps.
While the Bucs limited the number of days he practiced to try to keep Haynesworth healthy for games, his production declined steadily over the final month of a 10-game losing streak that claimed the job of former coach Raheem Morris. Haynesworth's base salary for next season would have been more than $6 million, so his release didn't come as a surprise.
"I appreciate Albert playing for us after some key injuries this past season," general manager Mark Dominik said in a team statement. "He was very professional and we now wish him all the best as he moves forward."
The veteran of 10 NFL seasons was claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots on Nov. 8. He started six games for Tampa Bay, finishing with 25 tackles.
Haynesworth developed into one of the league's top defensive linemen during seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but has underperformed since signing a seven-year, $100 million deal with the Redskins in 2009. He was obtained by New England in a trade last year, but lasted just eight games with the eventual AFC champions.