Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to be featured in upcoming Netflix 'Greatest' roast

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Tom Brady will be on the hot seat -- this time during a Netflix roast.

Netflix announced Tuesday the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be featured first in a series of upcoming specials called "Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT." Brady is the executive producer of the series, with his roast set to tape in 2023.

"To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … 'I'm just here so I won't get fined,'" Brady said in a press release, which refers to him as "Gisele Bündchen's husband" and a "sixth-round NFL draft pick."

"We can't wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast," said Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats. "In all seriousness, it's a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one's better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady."

After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win after the 2020 season. The 44-year-old Brady announced his retirement in January, but in March reversed course, saying he'll return as Tampa Bay's quarterback for another season.

Brady, the NFL leader in career passing yards and touchdown passes, recently announced he'll become a Fox Sports analyst when his NFL career is done.

