Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Titans RB Derrick Henry among Players of the Month for October 

Forty-three years young and still one of the game's elite, Tom Brady turned in an outstanding October that was highlighted by him throwing 12 touchdowns and leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 3-1 mark.
One of the greatest to ever play, Brady's in his first season with the Bucs after a storied 20-season run with the New England Patriots and it's clear TB12 has settled into his new uniform.
On the strength of a stellar October, Brady was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month, leading the way on the eight-player monthly honor roll.
All told, Brady completed 105 of 159 attempts (66%) for 1,157 yards in four October outings, adding a rushing touchdown to his 12 through the air and throwing just one interception with three games running in which he's gone without a pick. After 10 AFC Offensive Player of the Month awards during his time in New England, Brady's brought home his first NFC monthly accolade.
Across conferences, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry ran down AFC Offensive Player of the Month. Henry racked up 399 scrimmage yards with 344 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground. Heading into a new November, Henry's leading the NFL in rushing by more than 100 yards, currently boasting 663 and he's also tied for the league-high with seven rushing scores.
Dynamic Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett chased down AFC Defensive Player of the Month as he led the charge in his team going 3-1 in October. Garrett piled up six sacks over the month and boasts a streak of six straight contests with at least one sack. In addition to his sack tally, Garrett had 14 tackles, four for a loss and two forced fumbles over the past four games.
On the heels of two huge nights in prime time, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month. Baker had 31 tackles, a pair of sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble over three games with the Cardinals winning each one.
A day after he was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Of Hekker's 21 punts in the month, he placed 13 inside the 20-yard line and netted a 47.5-yard gross average. L.A. went 3-1 in October and Hekker played a crucial role.
Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders had a perfect October, converting all 18 of his kicks and earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in the process. Sanders scored 40 points on 11 field goals and seven extra points.
Rarely does any rookie burst upon the scene in as impressive fashion as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has. Thus, it's of little surprise that Herbert is the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. Herbert threw 10 touchdowns (with just one interception) in three October starts and posted 901 yards passing with a 122.2 rating. Herbert added 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
By many accounts, it seems as if the Carolina Panthers' rebuilding process is ahead of schedule and safety Jeremy Chinn, the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month, is a valuable part of that. In four October games, Chinn posted 30 tackles, four passes defensed and an interception.