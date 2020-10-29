Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Titans RB Derrick Henry among Players of the Month for October 

All told, Brady completed 105 of 159 attempts (66%) for 1,157 yards in four October outings, adding a rushing touchdown to his 12 through the air and throwing just one interception with three games running in which he's gone without a pick. After 10 AFC Offensive Player of the Month awards during his time in New England, Brady's brought home his first NFC monthly accolade.

Across conferences, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry ran down AFC Offensive Player of the Month. Henry racked up 399 scrimmage yards with 344 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground. Heading into a new November, Henry's leading the NFL in rushing by more than 100 yards, currently boasting 663 and he's also tied for the league-high with seven rushing scores.