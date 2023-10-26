Around the NFL

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (knee), WR Chris Godwin (neck) will play Thursday night vs. Bills

Published: Oct 26, 2023 at 06:35 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Baker Mayfield is good to go for Thursday night, banged-up knee and all.

Mayfield will play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 8 tilt against the host Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.

Leading up to the game, Mayfield said his knee injury amounted to "pain tolerance and mov[ing] on." However, he drew a questionable designation on Wednesday despite putting in a full practice. Nevertheless, Mayfield will be in action for the Buccaneers, who are looking to snap a two-game skid.

One of Mayfield's best weapons, wide receiver Chris Godwin, should also play despite being listed as questionable with a neck injury, while defensive tackle Vita Vea (groin; questionable) is a true game-time decision, per Pelissero and Garafolo.

Thursday will mark just the second time Mayfield has played the Bills and 2018 NFL Draft first-round class mate Josh Allen. The first came in November of 2019, with Mayfield helping the Cleveland Browns to a 19-16 win and outperforming Allen in the process. Mayfield threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns on 26-of-38 passing with no interceptions, while Allen (22 for 41) had 266 yards, no TDs and no interceptions.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 draft, has completed 133 of 204 passes for a career-best 65.2 completion percentage with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. However, those four picks have come in each of the last four games. Mayfield and the Bucs offense have generated 13 or fewer points in three of their last four games -- all of those instances resulting in losses. During those three losses, Mayfield has thrown just two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Looking to put more points on the scoreboard, Mayfield and the Bucs will have no easy task ahead against the Bills defense, which enters the game ranked fifth in points allowed.

The Buccaneers (3-3) kick off against the Bills (4-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight on Prime Video.

