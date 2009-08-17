Buccaneers punter Bidwell out for year with hip injury

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say punter Josh Bidwell is out for the year with a right hip injury.
The team announced Monday that Bidwell was placed on injured reserve. Receiver Marcus Maxwell was signed to fill the roster opening.
Bidwell felt fine after kicking in practice last Tuesday, but reported pain in his hip the following day. The Bucs signed Dirk Johnson, who made his debut in last weekend's preseason opener against Tennessee.
Since missing his entire rookie season with testicular cancer in 1999, Bidwell has appeared in 144 consecutive games for the Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. He was a Pro Bowl selection with Tampa Bay in 2005.
