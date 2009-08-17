Buccaneers punter Bidwell out for year with hip injury

Published: Aug 17, 2009 at 10:44 AM

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say punter Josh Bidwell is out for the year with a right hip injury.

The team announced Monday that Bidwell was placed on injured reserve. Receiver Marcus Maxwell was signed to fill the roster opening.

Bidwell felt fine after kicking in practice last Tuesday, but reported pain in his hip the following day. The Bucs signed Dirk Johnson, who made his debut in last weekend's preseason opener against Tennessee.

Since missing his entire rookie season with testicular cancer in 1999, Bidwell has appeared in 144 consecutive games for the Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. He was a Pro Bowl selection with Tampa Bay in 2005.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a new episode of the podcast.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful to play Sunday; would miss third game in a row

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) is doubtful for Los Angeles' Week 4 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, per the team's official injury report. 
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel questionable for Sunday vs. Cardinals

Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) is questionable for San Francisco's Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Bills DB Damar Hamlin expected to be active Sunday for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

﻿Damar Hamlin﻿'s comeback story is closing in on its latest and greatest chapter, yet. Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.