Buccaneers planning for another 'redshirt year' for QB Kyle Trask

Tom Brady is now officially both a current player and a broadcast analyst-in-waiting, so Kyle Trask's time should be just around the corner, right?

If only it were that easy.

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen tossed cold water on the possibility of Trask playing a larger role with Tampa Bay in 2022. Instead of battling to be Brady's understudy, it's back to the bench and the books for the second-year QB.

"I don't see him competing with (Blaine) Gabbert (for the backup job) this year," Christensen told reporters Tuesday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "He could do it, just all the odds are stacked against you. You can't rep everybody, it's hard to get Gabbert enough reps. So we'll prepare Gabbert as the No. 2."

Brady's brief retirement forced the Buccaneers to confront a reality in which they'd have to send out the veteran backup Gabbert as their starter and get Trask ready to play -- or have them duke it out for the No. 1 job in training camp. This, of course, being the scenario if they couldn't find a way to snag a quarterback via trade (for Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield, perhaps).

Then Brady ended his 40 days in the non-football desert by returning with a hunger for more, surprising many, relieving the Bucs and confirming to Christensen what he already knew: Trask would get the year he needed to continue to develop.

"I see Gabbert being a backup and Kyle being a developmental guy, and we'll rep them that way," Christensen said, adding if Trask suddenly outplayed Brady by a remarkable margin, they'd reconsider their approach, though "the percentage chance of that happening isn't very good, and we frankly can't operate that way."

This has been the theme with Trask, a 2021 second-round pick out of Florida, dating back to his high school days. He's a gradual developer who has gotten to this point by trusting the process and enjoying the results -- eventually.

"And sometimes it doesn't feel like it may be necessary at the time, but I think he would tell you that he needs another year," Christensen said. "He kind of has a methodical development to him that I think he's following the same pattern he followed in high school and college."

The main hurdle isn't necessarily Trask's performance, but lack of chances to perform. With the rest of the quarterback room already well-seasoned, Christensen said Tuesday that Trask will receive a significant amount of reps in spring workouts and organized team activities -- but not when it comes time to play the games that count.