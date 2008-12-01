Buccaneers, Patriots picked by NFL to face off in London next year

"We are proud to be selected by the NFL to be featured in next year's international game," said New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We have had a lot of memorable moments in recent years. I am sure our trip to the United Kingdom next year will prove to be an unforgettable experience for our players and coaches, as well as the many fans that will travel to the game. I think it is fitting that New England's first game to be played outside of North America will be in England. I know that the UK is home to some of our most passionate Patriots fans and we look forward to the experience."