Around the NFL

Buccaneers not likely to sign WR Antonio Brown

Published: Mar 19, 2020 at 07:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Those rumors of Antonio Brown possibly following Tom Brady to Tampa Bay can go up in smoke.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on Free Agency Frenzy that the Bucs likely won't be adding Brown, despite his close relationship with TB12.

"No, there's definitely some sense that Tom Brady would want to bring Antonio Brown with him," Rapoport said. "This from some of the other teams that were potentially in the mix. What really wasn't a secret Brady and AB have remained close. My understanding is this is not something that Bruce Arians is in favor of. He's had Antonio Brown before. He had him a couple of years in Pittsburgh. Does not sound like it went well. This does not seem to be like the direction that the Bucs would be going."

Brady played one game with Brown in New England last season after the wideout was cut by the Raiders. The Patriots then released Brown following further allegations of sexual assault.

It's notable that other teams believed Brady wanted to bring AB along to his next destination. It seems clear, however, it wasn't a deal-breaker as the Ex-Pats QB is set to sign in Tampa.

The Bucs signing Brown didn't get passed a strong smell test for several reasons.

First, Brown and Bruce Arians would have some giant fences to mend first. The Bucs coach previously called out AB for being a "diva," to which the receiver fired back. And that was before last season.

Second, Tampa already has two star receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Adding Brown might be enticing, giving the Bucs ridiculous talent at receiver, but could be superfluous.

Third, there remains the lingering legal issues with Brown, for which the NFL has not concluded its investigation. If signed by a team, Brown could be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List until the league concludes its inquiry into the litany of off-field questions. A suspension, potentially lengthy, could also be handed down to Brown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looking to 'start all over' after second straight blowout loss

After enduring another blowout loss on Sunday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said the team is looking to "start all over" after five games into a season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Packers-Raiders on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers face the Las Vegas Raiders on "Monday Night Football."
news

Bills LB Matt Milano likely out for season with broken leg, knee injury

Bills linebacker Matt Milano suffered a fractured leg against the Jaguars and is also feared to have a season-ending knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones exits loss to Dolphins with neck injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday's game versus the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury he suffered in the fourth quarter and has been ruled out. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers right shoulder injury in win over Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ exited Sunday's win over the Titans with a right shoulder injury. X-rays on the shoulder were negative, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday.
news

Bears RB Khalil Herbert to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury; Chicago adds Darrynton Evans

The Bears will be without their leading rusher for some time. Running back ﻿Khalil Herbert﻿ is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury suffered in Chicago's Week 5 win, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 5 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) expected to play

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest) and CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) are all expected to play Sunday against the Steelers. 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) not expected to play Sunday against Dolphins

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is not expected to play for the New York Giants' Sunday showdown with the host Miami Dolphins due to a high ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

QB Brock Purdy: 49ers-Cowboys rivalry 'no secret' ahead of Sunday's game

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to lose an NFL game that he's played from start to finish, but on Sunday night he's set for a 2022 Divisional Round rematch against the Dallas Cowboys, a team he admitted gave him one of his hardest tests yet.