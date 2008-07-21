Buccaneers' Nicholson tasered during arrest at nightclub

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers reserve safety Donte Nicholson was tasered twice and arrested during a weekend scuffle with police officers at the entrance of a St. Petersburg nightclub.
The third-year pro, who appeared in one game last season, was taken to Pinellas County Jail early Sunday and charged with misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest without violence. He was released after posting $300 bond.
The Bucs had no immediate comment on the arrest.
Pinellas County Sheriff's Sgt. Jim Bordner said Nicholson's roommate, Torrey Robinson, was also arrested after scuffling with security guards, who were trying to prevent him from re-entering the club when it was closing.
Sheriff's deputies outside the club noticed the scuffle and intervened.
While Robinson was being taken into custody, a separate scuffle involving Nicholson ensued, and Bordner said the football player was tasered after he did not obey instructions when deputies moved in to arrest him.
Nicholson was drafted in the fifth round in 2005. He's appeared in 11 games over parts of three seasons, making 10 tackles on special teams.
