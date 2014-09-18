Buccaneers' Josh McCown injured during blowout

The Buccaneers starting quarterback left Tampa Bay's loss against the Falcons late in the second quarter with a right thumb injury and never returned. The signal-caller will undergo an MRI on Friday to ascertain the extent of the injury, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, via a team source. The belief is that McCown's thumb is sprained.
McCown was having a rough night even before the injury. The journeyman exited the game just 5-of-12 passing for 58 yards at 4.8 yards per pop for a Bucs team that trailed 35-0 as McCown left the field.
Despite the final score it wasn't all good news for Atlanta. Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas injured his foot during the second quarter and never returned.
