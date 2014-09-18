Around the NFL

Buccaneers' Josh McCown injured during blowout

Published: Sep 18, 2014 at 02:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The locker room was probably the safest place for Josh McCown on Thursday night.

The Buccaneers starting quarterback left Tampa Bay's loss against the Falcons late in the second quarter with a right thumb injury and never returned. The signal-caller will undergo an MRI on Friday to ascertain the extent of the injury, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, via a team source. The belief is that McCown's thumb is sprained.

McCown was having a rough night even before the injury. The journeyman exited the game just 5-of-12 passing for 58 yards at 4.8 yards per pop for a Bucs team that trailed 35-0 as McCown left the field.

Second-year Bucs passer Mike Glennon took over on the following drive.

Despite the final score it wasn't all good news for Atlanta. Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas injured his foot during the second quarter and never returned.

The latest Around The League Podcast breaks down the latest on Adrian Peterson and continues the search for this year's "Team Of ATL."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

