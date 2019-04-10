Buccaneers hire Larry Rose as officiating consultant

Around the NFL

Former NFL official Larry Rose is joining Bruce Arians' staff ahead of the 2019 season.

Rose will serve as the Buccaneers' officiating consultant, the team announced on Wednesday. His duties will include assisting the Bucs coaching staff and players with interpretation and knowledge of rules and in-game strategy, including replay challenge decisions.

Last month, NFL owners voted to expand instant replay. It appears Arians is getting ahead of the game bringing in Rose and his expertise to help his new squad adjust to the changes.

Rose has 44 years of officiating experience, working over 350 games at both the collegiate and professional level. He has 17 seasons under his belt as an NFL side judge. He's worked numerous playoff tilts and was the side judge for Super Bowl XLII.

Since retiring from the NFL in 2013, Rose has trained officials for the Southeastern Conference.

