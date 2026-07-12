Buccaneers great Lavonte David: 'Maybe I should've waited' to retire to play with Rueben Bain

Bain is a ferocious edge with bullish strength who is being looked at to reinvigorate the Buccaneers pass rush. David is a firm believer that Todd Bowles' defense is in a good place heading into 2026.

"I definitely, definitely have high hopes for those guys, man," David said. "The roster, I can speak on the roster. The roster is amazing."

Many believe Bain will be amazing. His assistant coach Larry Foote is already on the record that the Miami product has star potential.

Unfortunately, Bain's NFL journey is underway without the on-field guidance of David.

After a lengthy NFL career, David would seemingly be a candidate to join the coaching ranks.

"I'd consider it," he said.

Right now he's not considering all that much other than enjoying the honeymoon phase of retirement, however.

For as long as he played the game, David knows if he were to get into coaching, he'd put his all into it, and right now that's not on the agenda.