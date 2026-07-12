Buccaneers great Lavonte David: 'Maybe I should've waited' to retire to play with Rueben Bain

Retirement was a topic discussed for longer than just this year with Lavonte David.
Inevitably, following his 14th season – each of them with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- David called it a career, announcing his retirement in March.
For a brief moment after his decision, David had some doubt and pondered if he should've waited at least one more season. That doubt came about in Pittsburgh on April 23 in the form of one Rueben Bain Jr., who fell to the Bucs at No. 15 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"I knew Bain already," David told NFL on ESPN's Kevin Clark. "I reached out to him after he got drafted, he told me, man, like, 'Man, I wish you just waited one more year.' And, I was like in my mind like, 'Maybe I should have, but, you know, the deal is done already. I'm out, my guy.' But, I told him I'm 'definitely going to be there to be supporting him and stuff like that."
Bain is a ferocious edge with bullish strength who is being looked at to reinvigorate the Buccaneers pass rush. David is a firm believer that Todd Bowles' defense is in a good place heading into 2026.
"I definitely, definitely have high hopes for those guys, man," David said. "The roster, I can speak on the roster. The roster is amazing."
Many believe Bain will be amazing. His assistant coach Larry Foote is already on the record that the Miami product has star potential.
Unfortunately, Bain's NFL journey is underway without the on-field guidance of David.
After a lengthy NFL career, David would seemingly be a candidate to join the coaching ranks.
"I'd consider it," he said.
Right now he's not considering all that much other than enjoying the honeymoon phase of retirement, however.
For as long as he played the game, David knows if he were to get into coaching, he'd put his all into it, and right now that's not on the agenda.
"If I get into it, I know I'm going be locked in," he said. "So, I may. It's something that I may do down the line, but right now I'm going to enjoy this retirement that I have."