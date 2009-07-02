Buccaneers fantasy question: Can Bryant repeat 2008 success?

However, you still won't see Bryant's name called before those four wideouts in 2009 drafts. The Buccaneers will have a much different look this season, from the coaching staff on down to the players. Raheem Morris, 32, takes over as the new head coach. The team also hired Jeff Jagodzinski as the new offensive coordinator. He led the Packers to the eighth-ranked passing offense in the same role in 2006, but that was with Brett Favre under center.