Buccaneers emerge from Monday night as best team in flawed NFC

Combine these issues with the overall problems in the NFC and it's easy to see why Tampa Bay is becoming a such a trendy pick to be the first team to play a Super Bowl in its own stadium. The NFC is completely confounding these days. The east is a train wreck. The Packers' defense is becoming a problem again, while the Chicago Bears offense never stopped being one. Seattle is winning with the worst defense in the Pete Carroll era, New Orleans has become quite ordinary without Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas and the San Francisco 49ers are so banged up that it's safe to start writing them off.

For all the talk about the depth in divisions like the NFC West -- where the Arizona Cardinals have blossomed into a frisky bunch -- no team is better built to dominate this conference than Tampa. The real question is when the Buccaneers will hit their stride and start pulling away from the pack.

"It's not hard to grind," said Brady when asked about fighting for this victory. "We should be able to do that. We didn't play the way we're capable of playing. We're going to have to play a lot better than that. I'm glad we got the win. We're going to have to keep learning and understanding what we have to do better and execute better."

The obvious reason behind Tampa Bay's inconsistency is simple reality. We live in a world that has been plagued by COVID-19 for the last eight months and a team like this was destined to endure its share of ups and downs. As gifted a leader as Brady has been throughout his Hall-of-Fame career, it still takes time for new faces to acclimate themselves to different surroundings. We're just now seeing Brady's buddy in New England, tight end Rob Gronkowski﻿, having more of an impact on this offense while running back Leonard Fournette signed right at the start of the season.