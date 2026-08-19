Report: Buccaneers, DT Vita Vea agree to terms on one-year, $30 million extension

Over eight NFL seasons spent exclusively with Tampa Bay, Vea has established himself as a premier nose tackle. At 31 years old, however, he found himself in a complicated position as he angled for a new deal. Although he consistently produced at a rate deserving of a new contract, Vea's age was a deterrent to a long-term extension from the Bucs' perspective.

After a lack of significant progress on the matter and the likely realization Vea wouldn't receive the lucrative deal he desired, the veteran requested a trade.

Though not a perfect comparison, one can draw a connection to the contractual standoff and eventual agreement struck between Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025. Cincinnati wasn't interested in investing in a player who had already cleared 30 years old, and while Hendrickson sought long-term security, he eventually accepted a one-year raise with the understanding he'd be a free agent after the season.

Vea's deal is slightly different. He received slightly more security with one year added to his contract, and he's getting plenty of guaranteed money for it.

The defensive lineman's camp has to be pleased with how this conflict was resolved. With $48 million in guaranteed money coming his way over the next two seasons, Vea will see a raise of nearly $7 million per year and still be free to sign another deal or join a contender as a veteran mercenary after the 2027 season.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, solves one lingering contract issue that, if left unaddressed, could have spilled over into the season and cost them their most important interior defender.

Up next for general manager Jason Licht: Crafting a pitch to keep quarterback Baker Mayfield from reaching free agency. Don't expect that to go as smoothly as the Vea deal did.