Buccaneers DT McCoy rehabbing biceps aggressively

NORMAN, Okla. -- Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said Sunday he's approaching his rehabilitation for a torn left biceps aggressively and is not worried about a possible lockout of NFL players.
McCoy, the third pick in last year's draft out of Oklahoma, spoke before the Sooners' women's basketball game against Baylor.
McCoy suffered the injury Dec. 12 and missed the Buccaneers' final four games after being placed on injured reserve. He said he was medically cleared Jan. 24 and flew the next day to San Diego, where he's working with trainer Todd Durkin.
Durkin previously worked with Drew Brees during the New Orleans Saints quarterback's recovery from a serious right shoulder injury, and McCoy said Durkin has put together some challenging workouts.
"You guys know me," McCoy said. "I'm a workhorse. I don't know how to take a break."
One thing McCoy isn't too worried about is the looming lockout.
The NFL Players Association and league owners are trying to work out a new collective bargaining agreement before the old one expires at the end of Thursday. The two sides spent seven days negotiating in front of federal mediator George Cohen in Washington before talks ended Thursday. They are scheduled to resume Tuesday.
"I'm working out and trying to be at my best, so when they say, 'Gerald, it's time to get back to work,' I'm ready," McCoy said. "I don't pay attention (to the negotiations). I pay attention to the workouts I have to go to. I'm waiting for a phone call. When they say they've figured it out, that's when I'll show up."
He finished his rookie season with 43 tackles and three sacks, helping Tampa Bay to a 10-6 record. The Buccaneers missed out on a playoff bid in to a tiebreaker.
"Nobody expected us to get 10 wins except us," McCoy said. "We knew what type of talent we had in the locker room and the staff that we had. ... It was great to see things develop, turn into what it turned into."
He expressed pride that the NFL's Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year -- St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh -- both played for Big 12 schools. Bradford was McCoy's teammate at Oklahoma, and Suh played college ball for Nebraska.
McCoy made an impact with Tampa Bay but noted his absence from various awards lists.
"When I'm training, I know what I didn't do last year and what I wanted to do," he said. "I know ultimately what my goals are. ... I know that it could have been me (on those lists) and it can be me."
McCoy, from Oklahoma City, remains a fan favorite in his home state. When he was introduced at halftime, he received a loud ovation from fans.
"We have the greatest fans in the country right here in Norman," he said, addressing the crowd. "You guys have played a huge role in my success. I owe a big part to all you guys back home. ... I love this school. I love this community. I love the fans. I love all you guys. I love Oklahoma."
