Buccaneers deal disgruntled TE Winslow to Seahawks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded tight end Kellen Winslow to the Seattle Seahawks for an undisclosed 2013 draft pick, the Buccaneers announced in a release.
Winslow said earlier Monday that Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano informed him he would not return to the team for the 2012 season.
The Chicago Bears were reportedly one of the teams that spoke with the Buccaneers about acquiring Winslow in a trade.
The eight-year veteran had 75 catches for 763 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Winslow's place will likely be filled by tight end Dallas Clark, who agreed to terms with the Buccaneers on Monday.