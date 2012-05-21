Buccaneers deal disgruntled TE Winslow to Seahawks

Published: May 21, 2012 at 04:35 PM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded tight end Kellen Winslow to the Seattle Seahawks for an undisclosed 2013 draft pick, the Buccaneers announced in a release.

Debate: Most indispensable player

Which player means more to his team than anyone else? Our analysts debate, with Drew Brees getting plenty of attention. More ...

Winslow said earlier Monday that Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano informed him he would not return to the team for the 2012 season.

The Chicago Bears were reportedly one of the teams that spoke with the Buccaneers about acquiring Winslow in a trade.

The eight-year veteran had 75 catches for 763 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Winslow's place will likely be filled by tight end Dallas Clark, who agreed to terms with the Buccaneers on Monday.

