Around the NFL

Buccaneers cut veteran offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy

Published: Jun 29, 2018 at 07:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Veteran offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy's Buccaneers career is over after just two years in Tampa.

Sweezy was released Friday, the team announced. He is still working his way back from a broken bone in his leg sustained late in the season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source informed of the situation.

After beginning his career in Seattle, Sweezy hit the jackpot with a five-year, $32.5 million deal that sent him to Tampa Bay. When he missed the entire 2016 season following back surgery, however, the Buccaneersadded their own injury protection to the contract while guaranteeing his 2017 salary.

Sweezy started 14 games last season only to go down with the leg injury in December. Still in the rehabilitation process, the 29-year-old remained sidelined for offseason practices while 2016 fifth-round pick Caleb Benenoch stood in at right guard.

Tampa Bay's offseason signing of former Ravens center Ryan Jensen will free up Ali Marpet for a return to guard, but the loss of Sweezy might just expose the lack of depth on an offensive line that surrendered 40 sacks in 2017.

Once he returns to full health, Sweezy can get serious about finding a new NFL home. Connecting the dots, his most likely landing spots would include a return to Seattle or reuniting with former offensive line coach Tom Cable in Oakland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken recognizes red-zone struggles: 'We just have to do a better job'

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken recognized Baltimore's struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Detroit Lions.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'happy' with Christian McCaffrey's heavy workload: 'Real easy to put a lot on his plate'

49ers running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is dealing with an oblique injury that jeopardizes his availability for Week 7. Given the star RB's injury history before joining San Francisco, the workload question was bound to pop up.
news

Trevor Lawrence runs wild on injured knee in Jaguars' win over Saints: 'Funny how that works'

Jaguars quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ not only played through a knee injury that caused him to be questionable entering Thursday night's contest against the Saints -- he thrived.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr on outbursts during loss to Jaguars: 'I have got to kind of chill out'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's frustration with a struggling offense boiled over several times in Thursday night's 31-24 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the signal-caller barking at several teammates and coaches.
news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk speeds past Saints for 44-yard game-winner: 'I don't think I ran that fast since college'

With the Jaguars having become a toothless prowl, quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ was just looking for a spark. He found ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ -- and 44 yards later Jacksonville had the touchdown that would hold for the game-winner in a 31-24 victory over the Saints. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Saints on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for a 44-yard game-winning touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense held off Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints for a 31-24 victory on Thursday night. 
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on lack of production: 'Whole lot of stuff that you've got to go through as a receiver to be successful'

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's production has been lacking and then some this season. On Thursday, the wideout noted that stats can be deceiving and looking at the film shows his true worth. 
news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) active for Thursday night vs. Saints 

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active for the Jaguars' Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football." 
news

Saquon Barkley wants to stay put with Giants: 'I don't want to get traded'

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Oct. 31, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made it clear that he doesn't want to be traded.
news

NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move since start of the 2023 regular season

NFL.com is tracking every deal made from the start of the 2022 regular season (Sept. 7) through Oct. 31's 4 p.m. ET cutoff.
news

Raiders rule out QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) vs. Bears

The Raiders have ruled out quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ for Sunday's game against the Bears, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Garoppolo has been dealing with a back injury since exiting Las Vegas' Week 6 win.