Buccaneers cut Haynesworth loose after seven games

Published: Feb 15, 2012 at 05:06 AM

Veteran defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth has been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed him after injuries decimated their roster midway through last season.

General manager Mark Dominik announced the move Wednesday, saying he appreciated Haynesworth filling in for seven games.

"I appreciate Albert playing for us after some key injuries this past season," Dominik said. "He was very professional and we now wish him all the best as he moves forward."

The veteran of 10 NFL seasons was claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots on Nov. 8. He started six games for Tampa Bay, finishing with 25 tackles.

Prior to signing with the Patriots, Haynesworth had spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2002-08) and Washington Redskins (2009-10). He developed into one of the league's top defensive linemen during seven seasons with the Titans, but has underperformed since signing a seven-year, $100 million deal with the Redskins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

