Buccaneers cutting RB Dare Ogunbowale, kicker Matt Gay 

The addition of Leonard Fournette to Tampa Bay's backfield led to collateral damage.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bucs are cutting running back Dare Ogunbowale, per a source informed of the situation.

Ogunbowale spent the past two seasons in Tampa as a core special-teamer and pass-catching back. In 2019 he played in all 16 games, compiling 35 receptions for 286 yards while adding 11 rushes for 17 yards and two TDs.

The 26-year-old appeared to be in line to play the pass-catching role out of the Bucs backfield alongside LeSean McCoy. The addition of Fournette, however, led to a crowded room. Ogunbowale became the odd man out.

Given his play on special teams, pass-catching ability and pass-blocking acumen out of the backfield, Ogunbowale should catch on with a team looking for versatility from the backup running back spot. His special teams play could be the key to landing a new gig.

Ogunbowale wasn't the only Buc to get squeezed out of a job.

Tampa is waiving kicker Matt Gay, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

The 2019 fifth-round pick became expendable after the Bucs recently signed veteran Ryan Succop this week.

Gay converted 27 of 35 field goals last season, making 5-of-8 from 50-plus yards, with a long of 58. He also converted 43 of 48 extra points.