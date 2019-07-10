Buccaneers CB Ryan Smith suspended 4 games

Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith, who started six games last season for Tampa Bay, has been suspended without pay for the initial four games of the 2019 regular season for violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the NFL announced Wednesday afternoon.
Entering his fourth season with the Bucs and in the league, Smith will be eligible to return to the team on Sept. 30, which comes after the team's Week 4 game against the Rams in Los Angeles.
"We are disappointed that Ryan will be unavailable for the first four games of the season," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. "We do extensive training and education for our players regarding the league's polices, but ultimately each individual is responsible for what they put in their bodies."
Over the last two seasons, Smith has played in 31 games with 16 starts with 99 tackles and one interception over that span.