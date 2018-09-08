Around the NFL

Buccaneers CB Brent Grimes (groin) out vs. Saints

Published: Sep 08, 2018 at 02:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Buccaneers have a bear of an opening weekend matchup ahead of them in New Orleans. They'll enter it without one of their most important defenders.

Cornerback Brent Grimes (groin) has been ruled out of Tampa Bay's Week 1 contest, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

Grimes was a late addition to the Week 1 injury report, landing on it Friday after suffering the injury. The 12-year veteran ended up not traveling with the team to Louisiana, Palmer reported.

The combination of Grimes' injury and Tampa Bay placing fellow corner De'Vante Harris on injured reserve leaves the Buccaneers thin at a defensive group that was an issue in 2017. Tampa Bay ranked dead last in the league in pass defense last season.

The Bucs will now have to rely on rookie second-round picks M.J. Stewart and Carlton Davis to replace Grimes opposite second-year corner Vernon Hargreaves. Tampa Bay also promoted Javien Elliott from the practice squad.

