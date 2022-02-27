Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Packers and Saints to play International Games in 2022

Details of the dates, matchups and kickoff times will be confirmed as part of the full 2022 schedule announcement later this year.

To register interest in receiving the latest ticket news head to nfl.com/london

As previously announced, Munich and Frankfurt were chosen to stage regular-season games in Germany over the next four years. The first game will feature the Buccaneers.

"We look forward to participating in the first regular-season NFL game in Munich, Germany later this fall as part of the International Series," said Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer. "This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL's efforts to grow its international footprint while allowing us to directly engage NFL fans in Germany."

In Mexico, the Cardinals last played at Estadio Azteca with 103,467 fans in attendance, the eighth largest crowd in NFL history.

"In 2005 when the Cardinals hosted the first NFL regular-season game played outside the United States, we experienced first-hand the extraordinary support and incredible passion of our fans in Mexico," said Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill. "We know that has increased exponentially in the years since and are thrilled to return to Mexico City and Estadio Azteca in 2022." The Packers will become the 32nd NFL team to play in London since 2007.

"The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. "Our fans in the UK and elsewhere in Europe have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to see the Packers play in their backyard, and we know that many of our fans in the United States will travel to London. It will be an honor to represent the NFL, as well as Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin, internationally. This will be a great opportunity to introduce the Packers, as well Green Bay and our area, to an international audience and encourage fans in the UK to visit us in person at Lambeau Field."

The Saints will return to London to play their first game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after having played at Wembley Stadium in 2008 and 2017.

'It's always an honor when we are selected to play in the United Kingdom," said New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. "We have enjoyed successful trips in the past and look forward to representing New Orleans and our fans from around the globe. Clearly a lot goes into the planning and the logistics of a trip of that magnitude and we have already began making the necessary preparations and will continue to do so in the coming months."

"London has served as the Jaguars' home away from home since 2013 but, traditionally, home field in London has meant Wembley Stadium," said Jaguars Owner Shad Khan. "Wembley is a significant part of our identity and brand in London and throughout the UK. Most important, Wembley is where our Union Jax fans want us to play. Wembley is where our fans, including those making the trip from the US, want to be. After a three-year absence, the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming back to Wembley Stadium. We're looking forward to the homecoming!"The Jacksonville Jaguars, who played at Tottenham last season, will return to Wembley Stadium for the first time since 2019, having played there for seven straight seasons.