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Buccaneers can't afford a loss to the Seahawks

Published: Dec 21, 2010 at 02:01 PM

The storyline
Seattle is reeling, again, is unsure of its starting quarterback and is travelling a long way to Tampa. The Bucs are coming off another tough setback, but are still in the wild card hunt.

Why you should watch
LeGarrette Blount could give the Seahawks problems. Josh Freeman tends to rebound strong. The Seahawks lose this game and they're in trouble.

Did you know?
Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has four touchdowns in the past three games. ... Seattle's Earl Thomas leads NFC rookies with five interceptions. ... Bucs wide receiver Mike Williams has the most touchdown catches by a rookie in team history (eight). ... Tampa Bay's Kellen Winslow has a reception in 74 consecutive games.

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