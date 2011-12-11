Buccaneers' Bowers eager to prove himself as starter

Published: Dec 10, 2011 at 10:12 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Da'Quan Bowers is using his late-season entry into the starting lineup as a chance to prove his detractors wrong.

Bowers finished his collegiate career at Clemson last year as one of the most highly regarded defensive linemen in the country. But a January knee surgery raised concerns about Bowers' health, and he fell to the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

After recording seven tackles, including five for a loss, and 1.5 sacks last week against the Carolina Panthers in his second start of the season, Bowers is ready to tell the teams that passed on him that they missed out.

"I think people are starting to realize that they made a mistake (by not drafting me earlier)," Bowers told The Tampa Tribune. "But you know what? Everyone else's mistake is Tampa's gain."

The Buccaneers were reluctant to play Bowers from the outset given his knee concerns. But once Bowers adapted to the Buccaneers' scheme and showed the surgery had not slowed him, he emerged as one of the defense's young bright spots.

"His progress was slower, and you could almost see people question if he was the guy we drafted," Buccaneers defensive line coach Keith Millard told the St. Petersburg Times. "But I've always known in the back of my mind this guy was going to be a big-time ballplayer."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on rookie Devon Witherspoon's big night: 'This is why we took him'

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon soared to a 97-yard touchdown return off his first career interception to highlight the Seattle Seahawks' 24-3 thumping of the New York Giants on Monday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Seahawks' win over Giants on Monday night

Bolstered by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon and a ferocious rush, the Seattle Seahawks defense held the New York Giants in check for a win on Monday Night Football.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith returned to Monday night's win over Giants after knee injury

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith returned in the second half of Monday night's 24-3 win over the Giants after missing three possessions with a knee injury.
news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffers concussion on first drive, ruled out in win at Giants

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a concussion on the first possession of Seattle's 24-3 win while attempting to bring down Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on a second-down scramble and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.