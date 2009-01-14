Buccaneers' Barber, Joseph among additions to Pro Bowl rosters

Published: Jan 14, 2009 at 05:30 AM

One player's injury is another's trip to the Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced the addition of six roster alternates to the 2009 AFC and NFC Pro Bowl teams on Tuesday as a number of players have withdrawn due to injuries. Seahawks linebacker Julian Peterson, Cowboys offensive tackle Flozell Adams, Saints offensive tackle Jammal Brown and cornerback Ronde Barber and guard Davin Joseph of the Buccaneers have been added to the NFC squad. Broncos guard Casey Wiegmann was added to the AFC roster.

The annual all-star game will take place Sunday, Feb. 8 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Barber replaces Green Bay cornerback Charles Woodson, while Joseph will take the place of Dallas guard Leonard Davis. Peterson replaces their Bucs teammate, Derrick Brooks, while Adams and Brown take the places of Chris Samuels (Redsksins) and Walter Jones (Seahawks).

Wiegmann takes the roster spot of Titans center Kevin Mawae, who needs surgery on a partially torn triceps tendon in his right arm.

The additions Adams, Barber and Peterson add some Pro Bowl experience to the NFC roster, as each will be making his fifth career appearance.

Barber was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2001, 2004, 2005 and 2006 seasons. It will be the third straight appearance for Peterson, while Adams has been selected in five of the last six seasons.

Adams will join teammates Jason Witten, Andre Gurode, Jay Ratliff and DeMarcus Ware in Hawaii. With Jones sidelined, Peterson will now be the lone Seahawks' representative.

Brown, who was selected as a Pro Bowl starter last season, will join Saints teammate Drew Brees in making his second straight appearance. Joseph will make his first appearance in the Pro Bowl after starting 12 games in 2008.

Wiegmann, who started all 16 games for the Broncos after signing during the offseason, will be making his first trip to the Pro Bowl, joining teammates Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall.

