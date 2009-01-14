Buccaneers' Barber, Joseph among additions to Pro Bowl rosters

The NFL announced the addition of six roster alternates to the 2009 AFC and NFC Pro Bowl teams on Tuesday as a number of players have withdrawn due to injuries. Seahawks linebacker Julian Peterson, Cowboys offensive tackle Flozell Adams, Saints offensive tackle Jammal Brown and cornerback Ronde Barber and guard Davin Joseph of the Buccaneers have been added to the NFC squad. Broncos guard Casey Wiegmann was added to the AFC roster.