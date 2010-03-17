Buccaneers agree to two-year deal with veteran safety Jones

TAMPA, Fla. -- Free-agent safety Sean Jones has agreed to a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The team announced the deal Wednesday, but didn't reveal financial terms.
Jones played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season after spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He started nine games with the Eagles, finishing with 61 tackles, one sack and two interceptions.
Jones was a second-round draft pick of the Browns in 2004. He has been a full-time starter since 2006, and his 16 interceptions over the past four seasons are tied for fourth among safeties.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press