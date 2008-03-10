Buccaneers add receiving depth with Bryant, Troupe

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their receiving corps on Monday, signing tight end Ben Troupe and wide receiver Antonio Bryant.
Troupe joins the Bucs after four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he started 29 of 55 regular season games. A second-round (40th overall) pick by the Titans in the 2004 NFL Draft, he had 106 receptions for 1,056 yards and seven touchdowns with the Titans.
Troupe's best season was 2005, when he recorded 55 receptions for 530 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryant played in 77 career games with 56 starts as a member of the Dallas Cowboys (2002-04), Cleveland Browns (2004-05) and San Francisco 49ers (2006). His career numbers include 250 receptions for 3,837 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also owns seven 100-yard receiving games in his career.
Bryant, 27, entered the league as a second-round (63rd overall) selection by Dallas in the 2002 NFL Draft. He sat out the entire 2007 season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report