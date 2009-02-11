Buccaneers add four more assistant coaches to Morris' staff

Published: Feb 11, 2009 at 11:10 AM

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers filled more openings on the staff of first-year head coach Raheem Morris on Wednesday, adding running backs coach Steve Logan, tight end coach Alfredo Roberts, assistant offensive line coach Chris Mosley and assistant to the head coach Jay Kaiser.

The team also said two holdovers from the staff of former head coach Jon Gruden had their titles changed. Richard Bisaccia becomes associate head coach/special teams coordinator, and Richard Mann will serve as assistant head coach/wide receivers.

Logan joins the Bucs after spending the past two seasons as offensive coordinator for Boston College, where he worked for Jeff Jagodzinski, who was fired by BC after interviewing for the New York Jets' head-coaching vacancy last month.

Tampa Bay hired Jagodzinski as its offensive coordinator two weeks ago.

Roberts was tight ends coach for the Cleveland Browns the past two seasons. Mosley was the tight ends coach at Princeton in 2008 after working as an assistant offensive line coach at Boston College two years ago.

