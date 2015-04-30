Bryce Petty on New Orleans Saints' radar

Although the Saints' brass has spent the past couple of monthsvehemently denyingthe possibility of a Drew Brees trade, it still seems likely that New Orleans will target a quarterback in the 2015 NFL Draft.
General manager Mickey Loomis conceded Wednesday that he's "not afraid" to draft a quarterback if the right one falls in his lap.
"I think you're always looking to get a young quarterback in the program," Loomis said, via ESPN.com "We've got one in Ryan Griffin that we like. And if an opportunity presents itself, hey, we may take another one here.
"But I don't see the end for Drew Brees on the short-term horizon. At least I certainly hope not. But it does take time for these quarterbacks to develop. And we're conscious of that."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Baylor's Bryce Petty is under consideration for the Saints in the first round. The team worked him out privately and believe he's the best passer in the draft. Per Rapoport, New Orleans could draft Petty and sit him for two years like the Packers did with Aaron Rodgers. Brees is under contract for just two more seasons and will be 38 by the end of 2016, so the plan is plausible.
Whether the Saints really see Petty that way or if it's a smokescreen designed to throw their competition off the scent of a different quarterback remains to be seen.
Rapoport reported last November that the Saints were planning to select an early-round quarterback in 2015, in part because of Brees' age and declining arm strength.
Could we see Loomis pull the trigger on a quarterback with the No. 31 overall pick acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in the Jimmy Graham blockbuster?
No matter which signal-caller the Saints target, Brees has no intention of surrendering his hold on Sean Payton's offense at any point in the next half-decade.
