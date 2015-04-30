Around the NFL

Bryce Petty on New Orleans Saints' radar

Published: Apr 30, 2015 at 03:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Although the Saints' brass has spent the past couple of monthsvehemently denyingthe possibility of a Drew Brees trade, it still seems likely that New Orleans will target a quarterback in the 2015 NFL Draft.

General manager Mickey Loomis conceded Wednesday that he's "not afraid" to draft a quarterback if the right one falls in his lap.

"I think you're always looking to get a young quarterback in the program," Loomis said, via ESPN.com "We've got one in Ryan Griffin that we like. And if an opportunity presents itself, hey, we may take another one here.

"But I don't see the end for Drew Brees on the short-term horizon. At least I certainly hope not. But it does take time for these quarterbacks to develop. And we're conscious of that."

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Baylor's Bryce Petty is under consideration for the Saints in the first round. The team worked him out privately and believe he's the best passer in the draft. Per Rapoport, New Orleans could draft Petty and sit him for two years like the Packers did with Aaron Rodgers. Brees is under contract for just two more seasons and will be 38 by the end of 2016, so the plan is plausible.

Whether the Saints really see Petty that way or if it's a smokescreen designed to throw their competition off the scent of a different quarterback remains to be seen.

Rapoport reported last November that the Saints were planning to select an early-round quarterback in 2015, in part because of Brees' age and declining arm strength.

Could we see Loomis pull the trigger on a quarterback with the No. 31 overall pick acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in the Jimmy Graham blockbuster?

No matter which signal-caller the Saints target, Brees has no intention of surrendering his hold on Sean Payton's offense at any point in the next half-decade.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the 2015 NFL Draft and breaks down the biggest rumors and storylines. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers' Jaire Alexander after backing up 'fluke' talk against Justin Jefferson: 'I meant what I said'

The Green Bay Packers put together their most dominant game of the season against the Vikings to set up a win-and-in game in Week 18, riding a shutdown performance by cornerback Jaire Alexander against Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

news

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater suffers injured finger in loss vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered an injured finger in Sunday's loss to New England, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season

The following are NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research.

news

Ron Rivera considering another Commanders QB change? 'We'll see'

Commanders QB Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in his return to the starting lineup on Sunday versus the Browns, and the change didn't bring the spark coach Ron Rivera had been looking for.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes third player with multiple 5K passing seasons

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins Drew Brees and Tom Brady as only players with multiple 5K-yard seasons.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 17 action.

news

Buccaneers clinch NFC South title after comeback win over Panthers

The Buccaneers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Carolina Panthers 30-24 on Sunday to clinch their second straight NFC South title.

news

Giants end playoff drought, clinch first postseason berth since 2016 with win over Colts

Big Blue's playoff drought is over. The New York Giants are returning the playoffs after defeating the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Giants hope to retain QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley for 2023 and beyond

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the New York Giants view quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley as part of the club's future in 2023 and beyond.

news

Injury roundup: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Chris Olave both expected to play vs. Eagles

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) are expected to play Sunday versus the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE