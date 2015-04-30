Bryce Petty on New Orleans Saints' radar

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Baylor's Bryce Petty is under consideration for the Saints in the first round. The team worked him out privately and believe he's the best passer in the draft. Per Rapoport, New Orleans could draft Petty and sit him for two years like the Packers did with Aaron Rodgers. Brees is under contract for just two more seasons and will be 38 by the end of 2016, so the plan is plausible.