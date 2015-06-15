Bryant, Houston, Pierre-Paul to skip minicamps

Mandatory minicamp kicks off this week for 25 NFL teams, but not every big-name player will be in attendance.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston and New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul -- all slapped with the franchise tag -- won't show up to their respective camps on Tuesday, per sources informed of their plans.
These absences shouldn't be a surprise to the teams.
None of the three players has signed his franchise tag tender. Therefore, they aren't subject to being fined for missing the minicamp. The deadline to get a long-term deal done with tagged players is July 15.
Skipping minicamp marks one of the last leverage plays the tagged athletes have before threatening to miss real games and lose out on real money -- as Bryant did last week.
