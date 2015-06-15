 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bryant, Houston, Pierre-Paul to skip minicamps

Published: Jun 15, 2015 at 03:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mandatory minicamp kicks off this week for 25 NFL teams, but not every big-name player will be in attendance.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston and New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul -- all slapped with the franchise tag -- won't show up to their respective camps on Tuesday, per sources informed of their plans.

These absences shouldn't be a surprise to the teams.

None of the three players has signed his franchise tag tender. Therefore, they aren't subject to being fined for missing the minicamp. The deadline to get a long-term deal done with tagged players is July 15.

Skipping minicamp marks one of the last leverage plays the tagged athletes have before threatening to miss real games and lose out on real money -- as Bryant did last week.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Dez Bryant's contract situation and ranks the best backfields for the 2015 season. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike Tomlin excited about Steelers' mindset: 'We as a collective have some questions to answer'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is encouraged by the prove-it mindset of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh added a number of value picks in the draft to help them achieve such goals.
news

Bills signing undrafted free-agent RB Frank Gore Jr., son of five-time Pro Bowler Frank Gore

The Buffalo Bills are signing undrafted free agent Frank Gore Jr., NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Saturday, per sources. Gore is the son of running back royalty, his father having ended an outstanding career in 2020 with 16,000 yards rushing.
news

Mr. Irrelevant: Jets select Alabama DB Jaylen Key at No. 257 overall to end 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Jets selected defensive back Jaylen Key with the 257th and final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday in Detroit, making Key this year's Mr. Irrelevant.
news

Cardinals select Miami DB Jaden Davis with Pat Tillman honorary pick No. 226 of 2024 NFL Draft

With the No. 226 overall pick, the Cardinals selected Miami defensive back Jaden Davis. The 226th selection holds reverent significance in Arizona. It's the exact pick the Cards used in 1998 to select former defensive back Pat Tillman.
news

Chargers select USC WR Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

Brenden Rice is staying home. The Los Angeles Chargers selected the USC product and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice with the 225th-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
news

Vikings take Alabama's Will Reichard in Round 6 of 2024 NFL Draft to start run on kickers

The Minnesota Vikings finally took the first kicker off the board by spending the 203rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Alabama's Will Reichard, kicking off a run at the position.
news

Patriots select Tennessee QB Joe Milton III with No. 193 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

One quarterback wasn't enough for the Patriots in the 2024 draft. New England selected a second quarterback Saturday, spending a sixth-round pick (No. 193) on rocket-armed Tennessee signal-caller Joe Milton III.
news

Jets trade veteran DE John Franklin-Myers to Broncos

The New York Jets are trading defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
news

Jets trade up to select Florida State QB Jordan Travis in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft 

The New York Jets acquired a developmental quarterback in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Gang Green traded up to select Florida State signal-caller Jordan Travis with pick No. 171 on Saturday.
news

Eagles trade up to select Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of franchise legend, in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select Jeremiah Tortter Jr. with the No. 155 pick, the son of former Eagles third-round Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr.
news

Saints select South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints stopped the streak of QB-less picks in the fifth round. The Saints selected South Carolina signal-caller Spencer Rattler No. 150 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.