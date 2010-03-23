Bryant beats out Bradford as draft's top offensive prospect

Published: Mar 23, 2010 at 12:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Mike_Mayock_1400x1000
Mike Mayock

NFL Media draft analyst

» **Mayock's positional rankings**

With several pro days down and many more yet to go, here is a look at the latest top 20 list.

1. Gerald McCoy, DT, Oklahoma

McCoy is incredibly disruptive for opponents' passing games.

2. Ndamukong Suh, DT, Nebraska

Suh is a tremendous all-around defensive tackle.

Photo gallery

![](http://www.nfl.com/photos/09000d5d816d4b4d)

» **Mayock's top prospects**| Brooks' top prospects
» **NFL.com's complete photo archive**

3. Dez Bryant, WR, Oklahoma State

Bryant is reminiscent of Andre Johnson, but his off-field issues need to be qualified.

4. Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma

Bradford is very accurate and poised in the pocket, but his durability is a concern.

5. Russell Okung, OT, Oklahoma State

Okung is a top-10 caliber left tackle, but needs more consistent technique.

6. C.J. Spiller, RB, Clemson

Spiller has the speed to go the distance, and is a threat as a receiver, rusher and returner.

7. Earl Thomas, S, Texas

Thomas is the draft's most instinctive safety, but will his size limit him?

8. Bryan Bulaga, OT, Iowa

Bulaga is a technician who was taught well by Iowa's Kirk Ferentz. His short arms are a concern.

9. Joe Haden, CB, Florida

Haden has quick-twitch muscles and is great at changing direction. He is surprisingly physical.

10. Eric Berry, S, Tennessee

Berry has all-pro tools, and a great all-around game.

11. Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, South Florida

Pierre-Paul is an explosive physical talent, but is raw and inexperienced.

12. Trent Williams, OT, Oklahoma

Williams can be a swing tackle, but will off-field issues affect him?

13. Derrick Morgan, DE, Georgia Tech

Morgan has a great motor and was very productive in college. He gets off the ball quickly.

14. Dan Williams, DT, Tennessee

Williams is a massive interior presence, and has better feet than expected.

15. Sergio Kindle, DE/LB, Texas

He is an explosive edge pass rusher as an edge defensive end/outside linebacker. He is a playmaker.

16. Rolando McClain, LB, Alabama

McClain is a prototypical inside linebacker for the 3-4, and can also play the strongside.

17. Jermaine Gresham, TE, Oklahoma

Gresham is a game-breaking tight end, but the torn ACL he suffered last year needs to be qualified.

18. Brandon Graham, DE, Michigan

Graham is scheme diverse, and had a great Senior Bowl week.

19. Maurkice Pouncey, C, Florida

Pouncey is a first-round center that can anchor and pull.

20. Jimmy Clausen, QB, Notre Dame

He can make all the NFL throws, but his intangibles need to be looked at closely.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Joe Burrow, Bengals agree to five-year, $275 million extension

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms on a five-year, $275 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday evening, making him the new highest-paid player in the NFL in average salary.
news

Holdout Chris Jones in attendance at Chiefs game watching from suite 

Unfortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, Chris Jones is watching Thursday's action from a suite rather than joining his teammates on the field against the Detroit Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) out for 2023 NFL Kickoff Game vs. Lions

Kanas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will miss tonight's 2023 NFL Kickoff Game against the Detroit Lions due to the knee injury he suffered early this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.