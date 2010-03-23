Bryant beats out Bradford as draft's top offensive prospect

With several pro days down and many more yet to go, here is a look at the latest top 20 list.
1. Gerald McCoy, DT, Oklahoma
McCoy is incredibly disruptive for opponents' passing games.
2. Ndamukong Suh, DT, Nebraska
Suh is a tremendous all-around defensive tackle.
3. Dez Bryant, WR, Oklahoma State
4. Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma
Bradford is very accurate and poised in the pocket, but his durability is a concern.
5. Russell Okung, OT, Oklahoma State
Okung is a top-10 caliber left tackle, but needs more consistent technique.
6. C.J. Spiller, RB, Clemson
Spiller has the speed to go the distance, and is a threat as a receiver, rusher and returner.
7. Earl Thomas, S, Texas
Thomas is the draft's most instinctive safety, but will his size limit him?
8. Bryan Bulaga, OT, Iowa
Bulaga is a technician who was taught well by Iowa's Kirk Ferentz. His short arms are a concern.
9. Joe Haden, CB, Florida
Haden has quick-twitch muscles and is great at changing direction. He is surprisingly physical.
10. Eric Berry, S, Tennessee
Berry has all-pro tools, and a great all-around game.
11. Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, South Florida
Pierre-Paul is an explosive physical talent, but is raw and inexperienced.
12. Trent Williams, OT, Oklahoma
Williams can be a swing tackle, but will off-field issues affect him?
13. Derrick Morgan, DE, Georgia Tech
Morgan has a great motor and was very productive in college. He gets off the ball quickly.
14. Dan Williams, DT, Tennessee
Williams is a massive interior presence, and has better feet than expected.
15. Sergio Kindle, DE/LB, Texas
He is an explosive edge pass rusher as an edge defensive end/outside linebacker. He is a playmaker.
16. Rolando McClain, LB, Alabama
McClain is a prototypical inside linebacker for the 3-4, and can also play the strongside.
17. Jermaine Gresham, TE, Oklahoma
Gresham is a game-breaking tight end, but the torn ACL he suffered last year needs to be qualified.
18. Brandon Graham, DE, Michigan
19. Maurkice Pouncey, C, Florida
Pouncey is a first-round center that can anchor and pull.
20. Jimmy Clausen, QB, Notre Dame
He can make all the NFL throws, but his intangibles need to be looked at closely.