Bruton battles boredom by going back to school -- to teach

Published: May 23, 2011 at 06:33 AM

Some NFL players have turned to boxing, bull riding and adventure racing to keep busy during the lockout.

Denver Broncos safety David Bruton went back to school -- as a substitute teacher.

Bruton, a 2009 graduate of Notre Dame, received a one-year substitute teacher's license and has been working in his hometown of Miamisburg, Ohio.

"I'm just trying to keep busy," Bruton told The Denver Post, "and it's nice to be able to give back to my community."

Bruton received his first call May 12, splitting time between two second-grade classrooms. Then he was called Friday to work at his alma mater, Miamisburg High School.

Bruton's pay for each day in the classroom is $90, which works out to about $10 per hour.

While his pay checks are much smaller that the ones he receives from the Broncos, Bruton said he's not in it for the money. He decided to teach during the lockout because he was bored while training by himself in Ohio. He opted to remain in his hometown instead of Denver to be close to his 5-year-old son, Jaden.

"I got the playbook, I study," Bruton said. "But I don't get much time with Jaden during the season, so I want to spend as much time with him now as I can."

Tim Lewis, Bruton's high school football coach and an administrator, persuaded his former pupil to give teaching a try.

"I told him, 'Imagine how much fun you're going to have,' " Lewis said.

At 23, Bruton likely has some years left as professional football player. But he might have found another career after his playing days are over.

"I love kids," Bruton said. "I'm just a big kid at heart."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Members of John Madden's family to light Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Raiders' season finale

As the NFL community continues to mourn the passing of John Madden, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning a special tribute in honor of their most iconic coach.
news

Greg Robinson, who won two Super Bowls as Broncos defensive coordinator, dies at 70

Greg Robinson, who won two Super Bowl rings with the Denver Broncos while spending nearly four decades coaching in the NFL and college, has died. He was 70.
news

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. intends to enter 2022 NFL Draft

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., one of the top talents in college football, announced he intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW