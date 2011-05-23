Bruton battles boredom by going back to school -- to teach

Some NFL players have turned to boxing, bull riding and adventure racing to keep busy during the lockout.
Bruton, a 2009 graduate of Notre Dame, received a one-year substitute teacher's license and has been working in his hometown of Miamisburg, Ohio.
"I'm just trying to keep busy," Bruton told The Denver Post, "and it's nice to be able to give back to my community."
Bruton received his first call May 12, splitting time between two second-grade classrooms. Then he was called Friday to work at his alma mater, Miamisburg High School.
Bruton's pay for each day in the classroom is $90, which works out to about $10 per hour.
While his pay checks are much smaller that the ones he receives from the Broncos, Bruton said he's not in it for the money. He decided to teach during the lockout because he was bored while training by himself in Ohio. He opted to remain in his hometown instead of Denver to be close to his 5-year-old son, Jaden.
"I got the playbook, I study," Bruton said. "But I don't get much time with Jaden during the season, so I want to spend as much time with him now as I can."
Tim Lewis, Bruton's high school football coach and an administrator, persuaded his former pupil to give teaching a try.
"I told him, 'Imagine how much fun you're going to have,' " Lewis said.
At 23, Bruton likely has some years left as professional football player. But he might have found another career after his playing days are over.
"I love kids," Bruton said. "I'm just a big kid at heart."