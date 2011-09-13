Bruschi to Ocho: 'Stop tweeting and get in your playbook'

"We're counting on him to be a huge contributor, and he expects that, too," Brady told WEEI-AM on Wednesday. "He expects to be out there, making plays. When I'm in the huddle with him, he's very excited about being out there, making catches and doing the right thing and being in the right spot. He's definitely done that over the course of training camp, so anyone who's come to see us at training camp knows that he's been a part of what we've been trying to do since the day we got him."