Bruschi to Ocho: 'Stop tweeting and get in your playbook'

The loquacious wide receiver, in his first season with the New England Patriots, went on Twitter on Tuesday to state his admiration for Brady and the offense in the wake of their record-setting performance Monday night against the Miami Dolphins. Brady threw for 517 yards in New England's 38-24 victory.
"Just waking up after a late arrival,I've never seen a machine operate like that n person,to see video game numbers put up n person was WOW," Ochocinco tweeted.
Appearing on WEEI-AM a short time later, Bruschi unloaded on the receiver, reported Comcast SportsNet New England.
"Drop the awe factor, OK, Ocho, Chad, drop the awe factor," Bruschi began. "You're not a fan, all right. You're not someone who's on another team or watching TV. You're not an analyst. You're a part of it. They want you to be a part of it. So get with the program because obviously you're not getting it and you're tweeting because you're saying, 'It's amazing to see'? It's amazing to see because you don't understand it! You still don't understand it and it's amazing to you because you can't get it.
"Stop tweeting and get in your playbook," Bruschi went on. "Wake up! If you're just waking up now -- I don't know when this was, six minutes ago? -- get out your bed and get to the stadium and watch some film if you still think it's amazing. If you're in it and you know what you're doing and you execute out there you don't think it's amazing. You know why? Because it's what you're supposed to do."
Bruschi, who played on all three Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams, went on in that vein for a while longer.
Ochocinco was one of the few Patriots receivers who missed out on the aerial party in Miami, catching just one pass for 14 yards, but Brady sees him as part of the plan.
"We're counting on him to be a huge contributor, and he expects that, too," Brady told WEEI-AM on Wednesday. "He expects to be out there, making plays. When I'm in the huddle with him, he's very excited about being out there, making catches and doing the right thing and being in the right spot. He's definitely done that over the course of training camp, so anyone who's come to see us at training camp knows that he's been a part of what we've been trying to do since the day we got him."