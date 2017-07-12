Around the NFL

Brunell: No better guy for Jags now than Tom Coughlin

Published: Jul 12, 2017 at 02:16 AM

Long-time NFL quarterback Mark Brunell is living proof that a relentless, rigid Tom Coughlin regime can succeed in Jacksonville.

Now, as Coughlin enters his first training camp as executive vice president, Brunell is expecting a tangible improvement from a dismal 3-13 season in 2016.

"Tom is going to demand a lot from the team and there's nothing wrong with that," Brunell said Wednesday on Good Morning Football. "He's the EVP of football, I think all football decisions go through him and that's a good thing. He's a proven winner not only in Jacksonville but what he did with the Giants winning two Super Bowls. I can't think of a better guy for Jacksonville to have in place at this time. A lot of structure, a lot of demands. Expectations will be very high. And that's the way it should be. You have to work. If you expect to do well and turn things around you have to work and have someone on you. I'm a bit more old school. I'm a huge Tom Coughlin fan. I've seen it work. I've seen an impact he can make on a young franchise so I expect good things.

"How good, how quick? I don't know."

Jacksonville's offseason mirrors what many teams have done in the past when they don't see the results they're expecting. A shift from Gus Bradley to Doug Marrone and Coughlin is a clear pivot to hard-nosed discipline, a 180-degree turn from an alternate but also successful philosophy employed by the former Seahawks defensive coordinator.

Coughlin has won in different places because he was given free rein to install a complex but comprehensive culture. While the Giants were already a more complete organization upon his arrival, this Jaguars rebuild has a similar feeling to the one he undertook back in 1994 with the expansion team. Within a year of Jacksonville being a franchise, Coughlin had the team on a four-year playoff streak capped by a 14-2 season in 1999.

Does he have another one left in him? Brunell seems to think so.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Panthers' win over Texans

On an evening in which notable injuries brought about unfortunate news for the Carolina Panthers, they still emerged undefeated with a victory over the Houston Texans
news

Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn believed to have suffered broken foot Thursday night

Panthers first-round pick ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿ was injured in the third quarter Thursday night against the Texans and carted off the field to the locker room. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Horn is believed to have broken his foot.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey strained hamstring vs. Texans; severity unknown

Standout running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ suffered a strained hamstring against the Texans and left in the second quarter. Head coach Matt Rhule said he does not know the severity. 
news

Week 3 Thursday night inactives: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

The official inactives for the Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) misses practice for second straight day

Carson Wentz's availability for Week 3 remains firmly in doubt with reports that the Colts QB was not spotted at practice Thursday.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) on making season debut in Week 3: 'We'll see'

With the Browns continuing to upgrade ﻿Odell Beckham﻿'s status, anticipation surrounding the star receiver's return has continued to build. The receiver is not ready, however, to declare he's back in action.
news

Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick 'never evolved' enough to keep up with Tom Brady

Tom Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, spoke at length with the Boston Herald, offering a more logical explanation for why Brady departed the only franchise he'd known.
news

Week 3 injury report for 2021 NFL season 

Injury reports for all 16 games in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Giants OC Jason Garrett: Kenny Golladay's sideline tirade 'not a big deal at all'

Kenny Golladay﻿'s highly touted arrival in New York has yet to produce the statistical explosion many hoped for with the Giants. It has, however, produced some frustration.
news

Matt LaFleur: 'No ill will' toward Kyle Shanahan after 49ers' offseason interest in Aaron Rodgers

During a tumultuous offseason between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, the 49ers inquired about the possibility of trading for the future Hall of Famer. Ahead of Week 3's marquee matchup between the teams, Matt LaFleur sounded off on San Francisco's attempt to nab his QB.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell confirms team is looking to trade Jamie Collins

As Detroit explores a route to trade Jamie Collins elsewhere, the veteran linebacker is staying home while awaiting word on his next destination.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul could miss a marquee Week 3 showdown against the Rams due to injury. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW