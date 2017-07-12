Brunell: No better guy for Jags now than Tom Coughlin

"Tom is going to demand a lot from the team and there's nothing wrong with that," Brunell said Wednesday on Good Morning Football. "He's the EVP of football, I think all football decisions go through him and that's a good thing. He's a proven winner not only in Jacksonville but what he did with the Giants winning two Super Bowls. I can't think of a better guy for Jacksonville to have in place at this time. A lot of structure, a lot of demands. Expectations will be very high. And that's the way it should be. You have to work. If you expect to do well and turn things around you have to work and have someone on you. I'm a bit more old school. I'm a huge Tom Coughlin fan. I've seen it work. I've seen an impact he can make on a young franchise so I expect good things.