Brunell: No better guy for Jags now than Tom Coughlin

Long-time NFL quarterback Mark Brunell is living proof that a relentless, rigid Tom Coughlin regime can succeed in Jacksonville.
Now, as Coughlin enters his first training camp as executive vice president, Brunell is expecting a tangible improvement from a dismal 3-13 season in 2016.
"Tom is going to demand a lot from the team and there's nothing wrong with that," Brunell said Wednesday on Good Morning Football. "He's the EVP of football, I think all football decisions go through him and that's a good thing. He's a proven winner not only in Jacksonville but what he did with the Giants winning two Super Bowls. I can't think of a better guy for Jacksonville to have in place at this time. A lot of structure, a lot of demands. Expectations will be very high. And that's the way it should be. You have to work. If you expect to do well and turn things around you have to work and have someone on you. I'm a bit more old school. I'm a huge Tom Coughlin fan. I've seen it work. I've seen an impact he can make on a young franchise so I expect good things.
"How good, how quick? I don't know."
Jacksonville's offseason mirrors what many teams have done in the past when they don't see the results they're expecting. A shift from Gus Bradley to Doug Marrone and Coughlin is a clear pivot to hard-nosed discipline, a 180-degree turn from an alternate but also successful philosophy employed by the former Seahawks defensive coordinator.
Coughlin has won in different places because he was given free rein to install a complex but comprehensive culture. While the Giants were already a more complete organization upon his arrival, this Jaguars rebuild has a similar feeling to the one he undertook back in 1994 with the expansion team. Within a year of Jacksonville being a franchise, Coughlin had the team on a four-year playoff streak capped by a 14-2 season in 1999.
Does he have another one left in him? Brunell seems to think so.