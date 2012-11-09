Bruce Arians: Unsung hero of selfless Indianapolis Colts

4) The summertime contract extension for Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman made sense for owner Jeffrey Lurie. He did not want to put himself in a position where he potentially would be looking for a new head coach and GM at the same time. Lurie will need someone to help him sort through the multitude of issues facing the Eagles this offseason. With many tough decisions to be made, having Roseman in place will help. One of those tough decisions will be determining the real talent of Nick Foles sooner than later. Yes, he played well this summer, but is he Philly's future? Real-game experience is the only thing that can truly answer that. The Eagles really wanted to draft quarterback Russell Wilson in the third round, but the Seattle Seahawks beat them to the punch, picking Wilson 13 spots ahead of Philly's pick. The Eagles then went with Foles. Andy Reid loved Foles, but with the Eagles' struggles, Reid might not be around to develop the young quarterback.